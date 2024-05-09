Philadelphia triple shooting: Man killed; 9-year-old girl, man injured: officials

A deadly scene breaks out on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge, as a triple shooting claims the life of one 23-year-old man and injures his 9-year-old relative.

Philadelphia Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley two men were found shot on both sides of the Passyunk Avenue Bridge.

One man was shot and killed in a crashed car on the bridge Thursday night, just before 8:30 p.m.

Police believe the shooting took place near 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

The man in the crashed vehicle drove onto the bridge but only made it halfway across before succumbing to his injuries.

During the investigation, Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small stated, it was discovered a 9-year-old girl, a relative of the deceased man, had been in the front passenger seat of the car when the shooting broke out. After the car crashed on the bridge, the little girl jumped out of the car, according to witnesses, ran down the eastbound side of the bridge and was picked up by a Good Samaritan who drove her to the 1st District Police Headquarters.

It was there police realized she had a graze wound to her head and transported her to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she is stable.

Police found the second victim, a 46-year-old man, near the parking lot of a gentleman's club. They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

An active investigation is underway.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.