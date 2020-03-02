Governor: No confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in NJ, 1 person being tested

New Jersey officials say one person is being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus, but no cases have been confirmed in the state at this time.

Emergency management officials joined Gov. Phil Murphy during a Monday morning press conference to lay out the state’s preparedness.

Gov. Murphy opened by stating there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday.

The one person currently undergoing testing is not currently hospitalized, according to New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

“Although this novel virus is understandably a cause for concern it is important for New Jersey residents to know that the risk to the general public is still low,” Commissioner Persichilli added.

Over the weekend, at least one three other people were tested in New Jersey but all three results were negative. So far in New Jersey, eight individuals have tested negative.

“It is important to note the CDC has broadened the definition of persons under investigation to include, not only individuals who have a history of travel to areas with COVID transmission identified by the CDC as those countries with a Level 2 or higher travel advisory, but also includes hospitalized patients who come in with a pneumonia in which a cause is not readily identified,” Commissioner Judith Persichilli explained.

Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the first coronavirus case in his state, involving a woman who was isolating herself in her home.

Since emerging in China in December, COVID-19 has sickened more than 87,000 people and killed more than 2,900 around the world.

Two men have died In Washington state after contracting the virus, according to health officials.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-state area.

For information on COVID-19, New Jersey residents can visit www.nj.gov/health or call 1-800-222-1222

