Gov. Shapiro urges CDC to protect vaccine access in Pennsylvania

article

Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing for the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to protect vaccine access in Pennsylvania while ensuring individual health care decision freedom.

Gov. Shapiro's push for vaccine access

What we know:

Gov. Shapiro has called for ACIP to maintain recommendations for vaccines like COVID-19, Hepatitis B, MMRV and RSV. This is to ensure insurance coverage and accessibility for those seeking vaccinations.

At ACIP's September meeting, Shapiro highlighted the importance of ACIP's recommendations for timely insurance coverage, reducing confusion, and ensuring vaccine accessibility.

Importance of ACIP recommendations

Why you should care:

ACIP's decisions greatly influence vaccine accessibility, impacting insurance coverage and provider availability. Their recommendations are crucial for safeguarding public health and empowering individuals to make informed health care choices.

Vaccines play a vital role in preventing serious illnesses, reducing hospitalizations, and strengthening community resilience. Consistent, science-backed recommendations from ACIP are essential to maintaining both individual autonomy and collective well-being.

Vaccine access

Nationwide, concerns persist over insurance coverage and access, especially in rural communities, where patients may struggle to get appointments or prescriptions.

In Maryland, the governor recently announced that children ages 3 and up no longer need a prescription for COVID-19 vaccines. In places like Washington, D.C., however, prescriptions are still required.

Health officials advise checking with your provider or pharmacy before heading in to ensure eligibility and availability.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how ACIP will respond to the Shapiro Administration's urging or what specific actions they will take regarding vaccine recommendations.