Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania to stand firm in protecting abortion rights

Governor Wolf held a press conference at Independence National Historical Park in Old City on Wednesday where he addressed the potential dismantling of the Roe v. Wade decision and abortion rights in Pennsylvania

During the press conference, Governor Wolf made it clear that Pennsylvania will stand firm in protecting abortion access in Pennsylvania.

"Today, I am angry," said Gov. Wolf. "The right to bodily autonomy is under attack. Overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t about preserving life. It’s about exerting control. I stand today assuring Pennsylvanians that abortion access and reproductive health care will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor."

On Tuesday, Governor Wolf joined 16 other governors from across the nation to call for immediate passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country, according to the Office of the Governor. The Women's Health Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2021, but it has not yet passed the U.S. Senate.

Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania (PPSP) says they will still provide abortion care and resources to access necessary abortion care.

"The Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion is an unprecedented, gut-wrenching blow to our freedoms," said President and CEO of PPSP, Dayle Steinberg. "No politicians, no bans, and no court ruling should interfere in your ability to access abortion. Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. Planned Parenthood will not back down.

Governor Wolf stood alongside the First Lady, members Planned Parenthood, and other public officials who are urging Pennsylvanians to use their vote in the upcoming election.

"To Pennsylvanians and citizens everywhere, your vote matters. Your vote is the difference between extremists rolling back Americans’ rights and a future where Pennsylvanians have the right to make their own health care decisions," said Governor Wolf.