Grand jury brings no charges in fatal New Jersey police shooting

Associated Press

BUENA VISTA, N.J. - State authorities say a New Jersey police officer will not face any charges in the shooting death of a driver who stole a police car after a crash last year and was shot and killed after a chase. 

The New Jersey attorney general’s office said last week a state grand jury had declined to bring charges in the 2021 death of 42-year-old Roy K. Jackel in April 2021. 

Police said Jackel got out of the stolen police car and walked toward officers with his hand behind his back, then ran toward them, still refusing to show his hands, and an officer shot him.