Man shot, killed by officer in Atlantic County after stealing police vehicle, source says

A source tells FOX 29 a man was shot and killed by an officer after stealing a police vehicle in South Jersey.

It started with a crash on Harding Highway in Gloucester County Monday afternoon.

A Franklin Township police officer responded to the crash. When he got out of his vehicle to attend to those involved in the wreck, a man walking along the street, who was not involved in the crash, jumped into the police vehicle and took off, according to the source.

Police chased him into Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County where it came to a deadly end on Oak Road at the intersection of Union Road when a police officer shot and killed the man, a source said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is preliminary information and we are waiting on an official statement from police.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating.

