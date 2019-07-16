Graphic suicide scene edited out of '13 Reasons Why' finale

article

Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show "13 Reasons Why" as the series prepares to launch its third season.

Show creator Brian Yorkey says in a statement on Twitter the intent in portraying the suicide in such graphic detail was to "make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it." But the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it.

Yorkey says the edit "will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers."

RESOURCES:

Suicide risk factors and warning signs

Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety

At the time the series premiered in 2017, mental health professionals expressed concerns about the show's graphic depiction of suicide, as well as the promotion of misconceptions.

Meanwhile, a study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health suggested that the series' release was associated with a 28.9 percent increase in suicides among youth ages 10 to 17 in the U.S. in April 2017.

Suicide prevention groups support the decision to re-edit the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.