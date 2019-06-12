How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety
article
Below is a information provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that tackles how to talk with someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety. For additional resources, see here.
------
Have an honest conversation
If you think someone is thinking about suicide, assume you are the only one who will reach out. Here’s how to talk to someone who may be struggling with their mental health.
- Talk to them in private
- Listen to their story
- Tell them you care about them
- Ask directly if they are thinking about suicide
- Encourage them to seek treatment or to contact their doctor or therapist
- Avoid debating the value of life, minimizing their problems or giving advice