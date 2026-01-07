Grays Ferry fire: Father and daughter rescued from church home, firefighter injured

The Brief A father and daughter were rescued from a burning home affiliated with Abundant Life Church in Grays Ferry. Both were hospitalized, along with a firefighter who is expected to recover. The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.



A father and daughter were rescued from a home linked to a Grays Ferry church after a fire broke out early this morning.

Fire at church-affiliated home

Heavy flames erupted from the second and third stories as firefighters arrived, said the Philadelphia Fire Department. Both the father and daughter were taken to the hospital, along with a firefighter who is expected to recover.

Pastor Thomas Lewis of Abundant Life Church shared that the father and daughter were living in the home, helping to run a transition home for women.

The pastor received a call before 7:00 a.m. from the daughter, who reported smelling smoke.

Pastor Lewis attempted to extinguish the fire and rescue the father but was unable to do so before the fire became too dangerous.

"Thank God for the Philadelphia Fire Department, they came in, and they went up, and they got him out, they found him," said Lewis.

Community efforts and ongoing investigation

Neighbor Deborah Beatty described the terrifying scene, "To be waken abruptly out of your sleep to screams and then seeing the fire, I mean the building was engulfed in flames shooting out of the windows and it was really scary."

The building has extensive damage, but Pastor Lewis says they plan to rebuild.

Despite the fire, the church, which is also affiliated with a daycare and event hall on 26th Street, remains open. Just yesterday, they hosted a food giveaway for the community.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Department.