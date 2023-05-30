Expand / Collapse search

Great white shark pings near Ocean City coast during busy Memorial Day weekend

By FOX 29 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Shark in the water! The last thing you want to hear when gathering on a crowded beach with your family to kick off summer.

It appears that may have been the case this Memorial Day weekend as "Penny" the great white shark pinged off the coast of Ocean City Monday morning.

Penny is a 10-foot-long female juvenile great white shark, whose journey brought her to the Jersey Shore around 7 a.m. 

However, it seems Penny's holiday visit went unnoticed by beachgoers - perhaps she arrived too early!

OCEARCH says this is the first time they have tracked Penny swimming north since tagging her in North Carolina last month.