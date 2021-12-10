Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay man's 18th OWI nets 5-year prison sentence

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wallace Bowers will spend five years in prison for his 18th OWI. He had a valid drivers license at the time of the crash that led to his 18th arrest.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Green Bay man convicted of his 18th operating while intoxicated offense was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, Dec. 10.

Court records indicate 74-year-old Wallace Bowers pleaded no contest to the charges.

Bowers was charged after a January crash in which his truck hit a power pole, knocking out power to the area.

A criminal complaint states that Bowers' 17 prior OWI convictions spanned more than 20 years from 1988 to 2011. He had a valid driver's license at the time of his 18th offense.