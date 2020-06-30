Gritty gets 'Queer Eye' makeover on Netflix special

It’s not like he needed it but everyone’s favorite mascot got a makeover in a special bonus mini episode of “Queen Eye” on Netflix. Their mission was to take the “orange fluffy mess to game day best.”

After being nominated by longtime friend and fellow mascot the Phillie Phanatic, the “Fab Five”—Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness took on what may have been their biggest challenge out.

Jonathan’s beauty advice and Tan’s fashion tips didn’t go over too well, but Gritty did make an impact on Antoni with just one taste of a Philly cheesesteak.

QUEER EYE (L TO R) PHILLIE PHANATIC, KARAMO BROWN, BOBBY BERK, GRITTY, TAN FRANCE, JONATHAN VAN NESS, and ANTONI POROWSKI in QUEER EYE Cr. RYAN COLLERD/NETFLIX © 2020

In the end, the famous mascot known for being a little rough around the edges learns to embrace all his uniqueness and just be himself with his wild eyebrows and mischievous personality.

Now, Gritty is ready to tackle his fears and become the best version of himself.

“You are so important to them [the fans] and the city of Philadelphia,” said Phanatic. “Without you, we couldn’t do it.”

The full season of “Queer Eye” set in Philadelphia can be viewed at www.netflix.com/QueerEye.

