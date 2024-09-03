Grocery prices have dropped the most in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware: study

article

It seems like grocery bills just keep getting higher and higher, but a new study claims that prices across the Delaware Valley have actually been dropping.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware were all named among the top states with price decreases for groceries in the past year by Datasembly.

Data determined that New Jersey saw the most significant decrease with -.08 percent, trailed by Pennsylvania and Delaware to round out the top 5:

New Jersey -0.8%

Connecticut -0.6%

Pennsylvania -0.5%

Maryland -0.4%

Delaware -0.1%

On the opposite end of the spectrum, these five states saw the most increases in "All Grocery" items over the past year:

Vermont 2.9%

Hawaii 2.2%

Maine 1.8%

New Hampshire 1.8%

Illinois 1.7%

The specific categories tracked under the "All Grocery" umbrella are snacks, bakery, beverages, baby food, baby formula, cereal, cookies, crackers, meal solutions, grains/beans/pasta, baking, seasonings, sauces, candy/gum, fruits/vegetables, condiments, spreads/dressings, and pet food.

Things like cheese, eggs, meat, and dairy are tracked under separate categories in the Grocery Price Index tool.