Group accused of stealing thousands in fragrances from Pennsylvania Ulta Beauty stores

Three Delaware women were arrested in Chester County after police say the trio robbed an Ulta beauty store and other retailers in neighboring counties.

West Whiteland Township Police shared surveillance video that allegedly shows the women brazenly filling store baskets with thousands worth of fragrances at the store in Exton last Thursday.

Investigators say the group robbed two other Ulta Beauty stores in nearby Newtown Square and Plymouth Township, Montgomery County earlier in the day. Those robberies tipped off police and store employees when the group set its sights on the Exton store, which has previously been the target of similar robberies.

Officers quickly responded to the store and briefly managed to stop the suspect's vehicle before it took off, triggering a high speed pursuit. West Whiteland Police and neighboring departments chased the vehicle and stopped it on Route 202 and arrested Diamond Richards, 33, Annabelle Cain, 20, and 32-year-old Itaijyah Clark.

Diamond Richards, 33, Annabelle Cain, 20, and 32-year-old Itaijyah Clark each face retail theft charges.

During a search of the suspect's vehicle, police allegedly found thousands of dollars in fragrances from the three Ulta thefts and multiple boxes of shoes taken from a DSW. Jackets and Polo brand clothing believed to have been stolen from an Exton Macy's was also found in the car, along with toys from Kohls.

Detective Scott Pezick says these types of retail thefts have happened along the east coast and departments are diligently sharing information to help thwart the trend.

"There are several groups, some from this area, some from out of state," Detective Pezick said. "Hopefully we start slowing it down by making some arrests."

All three woman are facing retail theft charges, according to police. Clark, the driver of the alleged getaway vehicle, will also be charged with fleeing from police.