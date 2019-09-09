Group brings dogs saved by woman who kept them in her home during Hurricane Dorian to US shelters

An animal rescue organization stepped up to help out a woman in the Bahamas who saved nearly 100 dogs by keeping them in her home during Hurricane Dorian.

Guardians of Rescue, a New York-based nonprofit focused on supporting programs and activities that benefit humans and animals, headed to Nassau, Bahamas, to bring dozens of those dogs back to the U.S. for adoption.

Chella Phillips, who lives in Nassau, opened her home to 97 dogs on Sept. 1 as Hurricane Dorian lashed the islands as a Category 5 storm.

At one point, Phillips’ home began to flood, but she and her brother were able to protect the canines.

Mike Harris, with Guardians of Rescue, said the group organized transport for the dogs from the island to local rescues in the states. On Monday, a chartered plane flew many of the dogs to safety, according to Harris.

“This will not only help these dogs, but will allow Chella to continue to help other dogs displaced or injured by the storm,” he said.

Phillips has taken in more than 200 dogs each year for the past 15 years. She also created her own rescue called The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.