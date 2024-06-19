Expand / Collapse search
Updated  June 19, 2024 1:20pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Group wanted for breaking into over 40 cars in a half hour in Philadelphia: police

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a group of men they say broke into over 40 cars in about half an hour on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a group of men who they say broke into over 40 cars in about half an hour on Monday.

Investigators say the thefts happened between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. in the area of 8200 Henry Avenue, 700 Summit Avenue and 600 Autumn River Run.

Video shared by police shows a suspect standing on the side of a moving black Mercedes crossover with tinted windows as it slowly drives through a parking lot.

Two other suspects are seen running through the parking lot during the quick spate of vehicle break-ins, police video showed.

In another clip, the suspects exit the same dark-colored Mercedes and peer into the windows of parked cars. 

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the break-ins or the suspects' whereabouts to contact police.