Group wanted for breaking into over 40 cars in a half hour in Philadelphia: police

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a group of men who they say broke into over 40 cars in about half an hour on Monday.

Investigators say the thefts happened between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. in the area of 8200 Henry Avenue, 700 Summit Avenue and 600 Autumn River Run.

Video shared by police shows a suspect standing on the side of a moving black Mercedes crossover with tinted windows as it slowly drives through a parking lot.

Two other suspects are seen running through the parking lot during the quick spate of vehicle break-ins, police video showed.

In another clip, the suspects exit the same dark-colored Mercedes and peer into the windows of parked cars.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the break-ins or the suspects' whereabouts to contact police.