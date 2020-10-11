Gun violence claims 2 lives in separate shootings across Philadelphia

article

A 54-year-old woman was killed Saturday night in Holmesburg while a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Crescentville, officials said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Garland Street Saturday, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. A 27-year-old man was found at the scene with two gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police investigate after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Garland Street.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the location.

And, just after 10 p.m., police responded to an address at Torresdale and Shelmire Avenues Saturday for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a 54-year-old woman with one gunshot wound to the head. According to authorities, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials had few other details. Investigations are ongoing.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

