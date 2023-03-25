Gun violence survivor creates boxing program in Mantua for at-risk youth

When it comes to saving the streets of Philadelphia, it takes more than words – it takes action. One program in Philadelphia’s Mantua section is teaching at-risk kids a more disciplined way to solve their problems.

Boxing has always been an escape for Jahzir Davis.

"I was chasing the fast life and what the streets was giving me. That’s what I was chasing," Davis said. "Sadly, I got shot and I was like, it’s time to change my life around."

After years of being part of the problem, he’s become a key solution to the gun violence that plagues Philadelphia.

On a rainy Saturday, the James L. Wright Rec Center was the place to be for kids from Mantua and all over Philly.

For the past few months, Davis and a few other community leaders have been getting together to give kids a fighting chance at a better life.

La’Mia Blount, 11, showed off her impressive 1–2 combos that Davis has been teaching her the last few weeks.

"I used to dance, but her prices kept going up, so I had to get out of dance," Blount said. "Then I did cheerleading and then that didn’t work out. That’s when I just found boxing, and I like it."

FOX 29’s Eddie Kadhim met Davis at his job working for the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti Violence Network at a scene where a 14-year-old was shot and killed.

"I’m trying to be a person that wants to help and be able to create something, so these kids don’t be the next kid getting shot or being the person that’s shooting," Davis said. "I’m just trying to make a change."

On most Saturday afternoons, over 50 kids come. The program isn’t limited to just boxing, as a basketball coach is on the court next to the boxing room, running drills simultaneously.

Lessons 10-year-old Ky’mir Byrd appreciates. "It teaches me how to be a great student and a great person," Byrd said.

November of last year, Davis met with other community leaders to put together these Saturday programs they call The Next Generation.

"You can’t give up on the ones coming from the hard, rough spots," Davis said. "They the ones I think you gotta really show the love to because they need it."

Davis is making a difference to Save our Streets, one jab at a time. "You can always turn around and make it better for yourself, your parents, your family," Davis said.

The Next Generation program is entirely volunteer-based, and Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department donates the space for them on Saturdays.