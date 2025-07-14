Woman, 50, accused of attacking boyfriend with meat cleaver in Doylestown apartment

article

The Brief A Bucks County woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she attacked her boyfriend on Saturday night. The victim was left with several large cuts police say were inflicted by a large meat cleaver that was found at the scene. Police responded to the scene after a 911 call was abandoned and a second 911 call was made about a concerning Facebook post made by the suspect.



A Bucks County woman is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say she attacked her boyfriend with a meat cleaver over the weekend.

Robin McNamara, 50, was charged with third-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.

What we know:

Officers from the Central Bucks Regional Police department were dispatched to South Main Street and State Street in Doylestown Borough shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they encountered McNamara outside of a residence with clothes soaked in blood.

According to police McNamara informed the officers that the blood belonged to her boyfriend and that she believed she had broken his nose after an argument.

The victim was located sitting on a couch inside the apartment suffering from a deep cut to the back of his head, as well as several other cuts the victim says McNamara inflicted on him with a cleaver-type knife that was found at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents obtained by FOX 29, police received a second 911 call seeking a welfare check for McNamara after she had posted on Facebook that she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

The documents also say that there was a history of domestic-related incidents associated with the phone number that abandoned the first 911 call.

Investigators found a blood trail inside the apartment leading to the kitchen and bedroom, where the victim told officers he was lying at the time of the alleged attack.