Driver of tractor-trailer cab that crashed off Delaware Memorial Bridge identified

Published  July 14, 2025 2:36pm EDT
Driver, tractor-trailer cab recovered from Delaware River

The body of the male driver of a tractor-trailer cab whose vehicle crossed two lanes of traffic on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, hit a wall and crashed into the Delaware River below has been recovered along with the cab, officials announced.

PHILADELPHIA - A New York City man has been identified as the driver of a tractor-trailer cab that crashed through a concrete barrier and off the Delaware Memorial Bridge. 

Zair Murzakov, 35, was behind the wheel of a Bobtail tractor-trailer cab that crashed and plummeted into the Delaware River early Friday morning. 

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fatal crash.

What we know:

Investigators say Zair Murzakov, 35, was driving a Bobtail tractor cab on the southbound side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge around 3 a.m. Friday morning. 

For unknown reasons, authorities say the vehicle crossed two lanes of traffic before smashing through a concrete barrier and off the side of the bridge. 

A search team located and recovered the truck cab and Murzakov's body submerged 20 feet below the day after the crash. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the deadly crash remains unknown. 

