Driver of tractor-trailer cab that crashed off Delaware Memorial Bridge identified

The Brief Zair Murzakov, 35, was idenitifed by authorities as the driver of a tractor trailer cab that crashed off the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Friday. Investigators said the crash happened when the cab struck a concrete wall and fell off the bridge into the river below. A search team located the cab and recovered Murzakov's body a day later.



A New York City man has been identified as the driver of a tractor-trailer cab that crashed through a concrete barrier and off the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Zair Murzakov, 35, was behind the wheel of a Bobtail tractor-trailer cab that crashed and plummeted into the Delaware River early Friday morning.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fatal crash.

What we know:

Investigators say Zair Murzakov, 35, was driving a Bobtail tractor cab on the southbound side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

For unknown reasons, authorities say the vehicle crossed two lanes of traffic before smashing through a concrete barrier and off the side of the bridge.

A search team located and recovered the truck cab and Murzakov's body submerged 20 feet below the day after the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the deadly crash remains unknown.