Driver of tractor-trailer cab that crashed off Delaware Memorial Bridge identified
PHILADELPHIA - A New York City man has been identified as the driver of a tractor-trailer cab that crashed through a concrete barrier and off the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
Zair Murzakov, 35, was behind the wheel of a Bobtail tractor-trailer cab that crashed and plummeted into the Delaware River early Friday morning.
Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fatal crash.
What we know:
Investigators say Zair Murzakov, 35, was driving a Bobtail tractor cab on the southbound side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge around 3 a.m. Friday morning.
For unknown reasons, authorities say the vehicle crossed two lanes of traffic before smashing through a concrete barrier and off the side of the bridge.
A search team located and recovered the truck cab and Murzakov's body submerged 20 feet below the day after the crash.
What we don't know:
The cause of the deadly crash remains unknown.