Gunfire erupts during vigil in Southwest Philadelphia

Terrifying moments at a vigil in Southwest Philadelphia when gunshots rang out nearby.

Family and friends gathered on Warrington Avenue to remember 19-year-old Donovan Porter who was shot and killed Tuesday. Police say someone fired several shots near the vigil.

Shots rang out near a vigil Friday night.

No one was hurt during the vigil.

Police are still looking for the shooter in Porter's death.

To find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, click here.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!