Gunfire kills 2 men, both 18, in NJ capital city

Authorities say gunfire claimed the lives of two 18-year-olds in New Jersey's capital city over the weekend.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office says William Irrizarry and Julius Vargas were gunned down at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in South Trenton.

No arrests were immediately announced and the motive wasn't immediately known.

The deaths bring the total number of homicides in the city to 24, far higher than the 15 homicides for all of last year and the 16 homicides the year before.