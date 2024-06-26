Gunman opens fire on car during argument in Philadelphia: police

Investigators are searching for a man seen on video firing multiple times at a vehicle during an argument on a Philadelphia street.

Police say no one was hurt in the brazen shooting that unfolded on the 2200 block of North 16th Street last Sunday night.

Surveillance video shared by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the suspect inside a business before the shooting happened.

The compilation then shows the man standing outside the victim's car when he suddenly fires multiple times while running away.

Investigators say while no one was hurt, the victim's car was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.