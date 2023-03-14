Weather Authority: Gusty winds continue bringing cold wind chill ahead of late-week warmup

Gusty winds are continuing to whip through the Delaware Valley, bringing a freezing wind chill to the area.

FOX 29's Sue Seiro says Tuesday saw a peak wind gust of 52 mph in the Philadelphia area and similar conditions will continue Wednesday.

Though sunshine will be in the forecast now that precipitation is offshore, 30 - 40 mph wind gusts will make it feel significantly colder.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be much milder, with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will continue to rise until they reach the 60s on Friday, with rain moving in during the evening hours and lasting until Saturday morning.

Spring arrives in five days, with the vernal equinox occurring on March 20 at 5:24 p.m.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 48, Low: 33

THURSDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 58, Low: 32

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day. High: 63, Low: 43

SATURDAY: A.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 52, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 43, Low: 30

MONDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 50, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 54, Low: 30