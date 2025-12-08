Santa actor, retired New Jersey elementary teacher, arrested in child exploitation investigation

article

The Brief A retired Hamilton Township elementary school teacher has been arrested following an online child exploitation investigation. Detectives say the man reportedly uploaded multiple files of suspected child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain him pending trial, and he is facing distribution and possession charges.



A retired Hamilton Township school teacher who now portrays a Santa character at events has been arrested following an investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, officials announced.

What we know:

Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said detectives were alerted Thursday night after the New Jersey State Police ICAC Unit reported that an individual in Hamilton Township had uploaded multiple files of suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online.

Investigators identified 64-year-old Mark Paulino as the subject. Paulino recently retired from the Hamilton Township School District, where he worked as an elementary school teacher. Prosecutors said, according to his website, Paulino has since been working as a Santa character for photographs and private or corporate events.

Because of his ongoing interaction with children in that role, detectives worked overnight to secure a search warrant.

On Friday afternoon, Dec. 5, members of the ICAC Unit executed the warrant at Paulino’s home. Multiple items of evidentiary value were seized, and Paulino was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with:

one count of second-degree distribution of CSAM

one count of second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM

one count of third-degree possession of CSAM

one count of endangering the welfare of a child

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain him pending trial. A second-degree charge carries a potential sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and fines up to $150,000.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s ICAC Unit at (609) 989-6568 or submit anonymous tips online.

Officials also urge anyone aware of suspected inappropriate online interactions or possible exploitation of children to report it to the ICAC Unit or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at (888) 648-6007.