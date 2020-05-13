Guy Fieri, Bill Murray to square off at nacho-making 'showdown' to raise money for restaurant relief

Wait just a second… Bill Murray might have an unfair advantage, seeing as we all already know how Guy Fieri’s “Trash Can Nachos” are made.

Murray and Fieri — fresh off their nacho-making segment on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — are getting ready to square off at a virtual nacho-making competition scheduled to air on Friday, May 15, on Food Network’s Facebook page.

Their upcoming “Nacho Average Showdown," as it’s called, is being organized by Tostitos with the aim of raising money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF), which was created by Fieri and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to help raise money for out-of-work restaurant operators and employees.

“With 8 million restaurant workers unemployed due to COVID-19, the event will provide some laughs and raise much needed funds for America’s restaurant workers facing financial hardship,” reads a press release for the event.



Fieri and Murray won’t be the only competitors, either: The event is described as a “four-way virtual showdown” that will also include Fieri’s son Hunter, who frequently shows up on his dad's shows, and Murray's son Homer, who owns and operates a restaurant in Brooklyn. The star-studded event will be hosted by Food Network personality Carla Hall, and judged by Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews.

Viewers will also be encouraged to donate to the RERF while watching Guy, Bill, Hunter and Homer put their nacho-making abilities to the test.



Fans of Fieri and Murray might recall that both recently appeared on “The Tonight Show” to tease their upcoming competition, and also to instruct Jimmy Fallon on the correct way to make a plate of nachos. Murray, it should be noted, also encouraged all three to take a shot of hot sauce, for seemingly no other reason than to entertain himself.

Murray also failed to disclose if he'll be bringing along an extra-large trash can to aid in his nacho-making on Friday, just in case Fieri is up to his old tricks again.

The “Nacho Average Showdown” will stream on Food Network’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. EST, Friday, May 15.

