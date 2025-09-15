'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder bleeped during Emmy speech: 'Go birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine'

article

The Brief Hannah Einbinder won the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" on Sunday night. It was her fourth nomination for her role on the show "Hacks." The "Hacks" star ended her speech saying, "Go birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine."



Hannah Einbinder won her first Emmy on Sunday night, and ended her acceptance speech with an explicit statement combining both sports and politics.

What we know:

The 30-year-old Hacks star received the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" — her fourth nomination for the award.

During her acceptance speech, Einbinder thanked the show's creators for "changing" her life, along with praising her cast and crew.

The end of her speech had to be bleeped on air.

"Finally, go birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine. Thank you," she said before walking off the stage.

The backstory:

Einbinder is a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, who comes from a Jewish family.

She was raised in Los Angeles, but her father, comedian Chad Einbinder, was born and raised in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Her Eagles shutout comes as the defending Super Bowl champions beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch on Sunday night.

What they're saying:

Backstage at the Emmy Awards, Einbinder told reporters that she "thought it was important to talk about Palestine, because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart," according to a report by Deadline.

"I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps. And it’s an issue that’s really close to my heart for many reasons. I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state."

The other side:

Einbinder's speech ignited cheers from the crowd of her peers, but has sparked some criticism online.

School superintendent and media contributor Joel Peltin said, "Any Jewish actress who uses her 15 minutes of fame to show support for the terrorists holding 48 hostages in Gaza has no moral compass."

"This is why Ricky Gervais had to lecture celebs on how to accept awards," journalist Dahlia Kurtz posted on X.