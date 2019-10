The Salem Police Officer’s Association has created an account in which donations can be made to assist the family with Hailey’s funeral expenses. Checks or donations may be sent to: Salem Police Officer Association (SPOA), C/O HaileyPO Box. 62 Salem NJ 08079-0062.100% of the donations will go to the McMullen Family. A public view will be held Friday, October 18th from 1800-2100 at Marantha Baptist Church1524 Bridgeton-Millville PikeMillville, New Jersey 08332.