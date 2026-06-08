Haiti's national team arrives in New Jersey ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief The Haitian national soccer team arrived at Atlantic City airport Monday evening ahead of the World Cup. The team is staying at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center and training at Stockton University. Local restaurant Gouté Creole is preparing authentic Haitian meals for the team during their stay.



The Haitian national soccer team landed at Atlantic City airport Monday evening as they prepare for their first FIFA World Cup appearance in more than 50 years.

Haitian team welcomed with local pride and flavors

The backstory:

The Haitian national team nicknamed "Les Grenadiers" arrived Monday evening and is staying at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center.

The hotel is decorated in the team’s colors and the squad will train at nearby Stockton University.

Local restaurant owner Jackie Jean of Gouté Creole was contacted by the Haitian team to provide authentic Creole meals during their stay. "It’s overwhelming. Excitement is not the word for this moment," said Jean.

Jean, who grew up playing soccer in Haiti and now lives in Atlantic City, said, "I played soccer all my life as a youth myself and to see it, living it and knowing my country is going to the World Cup here in Atlantic City is joy."

Preparations underway for the team’s stay

Dig deeper:

Haiti’s first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years is bringing excitement to the local Haitian community and the Atlantic City area.

Jean has already started preparing traditional dishes like griot, oxtails, joumou and rice and beans for the team. "This one all Haitians know about is dil joumou," said Jean.

Jean is hoping the team will visit his restaurant in person.

"That would be incredible. I would love for one of them or the whole team, we would be really happy about it," said Jean.

Menu details are still being finalized, but Jean has secured a ticket for Haiti’s game against Brazil in Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia connection on the roster

One of the Haitian players, Danley Jean Jaque, is also a Philadelphia Union player and will be representing his home country in the tournament.