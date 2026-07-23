FBI offers reward for info on Wilmington shooting that killed 3

The Brief The FBI has offered a $5,000 for info on a shooting that killed three people in Wilmington in March. Four people were shot on North Adams Street on March 24. Two of the victims died at the hospital. A third died months later from his injuries.



The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on a shooting that killed three people in Wilmington in March.

$5,000 reward available

What we know:

Officials announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with the shooting, which happened on March 24.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 killed, 2 critical after shooting in Wilmington: police

Quadruple shooting in Wilmington

The backstory:

Just before 2:30 p.m. that day, police were called out to the 600 block of North Adams Street for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

First responders took all four people to the hospital. Two of the victims were pronounced dead when they got there. A third victim died from her injuries months later, on May 4.

Searching for suspects

What you can do:

Investigators said that surveillance video showed a gray Honda with Florida plates pulling into the street, before the driver's door opened and the people in the car started shooting.

Officials discovered that the car had been reported stolen weeks earlier out of Philadelphia. Investigators found the car two days after the shooting in Chester.

Police are still searching for potential suspects, and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, or the Wilmington Police Department at 302-576-3990.