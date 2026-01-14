Philadelphia Union’s Danley Jean Jacques brings Haiti pride to World Cup in Philly

The Brief Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques will play for Haiti in the FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in June. Jean Jacques says representing Haiti brings pride and hope to his country. Much of his family in Haiti cannot attend, but he expects strong support from local Union fans.



Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques is set to play for Haiti in the first round of the FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field this June, marking a major milestone in his soccer career and a proud moment for the local club.

Philadelphia Union player prepares for the world stage

What we know:

Jean Jacques, a 25-year-old Haitian soccer star, has lived in Center City for the past year while playing for the Philadelphia Union.

He will represent Haiti at the World Cup, with his first match at Lincoln Financial Field.

What they're saying:

"I’m very proud to make the people understand who is Haiti and his country and showing all the good things about Haiti to the world," said Jean-Jacques, through a translator.

Jean Jacques says qualifying for the World Cup has brought pride and hope to Haiti, a country facing gang violence, poverty and political turmoil. He shared that although his friends and relatives cannot travel to see him play, his "Philly family" and Union fans will be there to support him.

Sebastien LeToux, Union legend and current broadcaster, said, "Having a player from your city who is going to play with his country, it’s a very proud moment for the whole club."

Jean Jacques stays focused on the present

Jean Jacques will play against Brazil on June 19 at Lincoln Financial Field, fulfilling a childhood dream and bringing international attention to Philadelphia’s soccer community.

The backstory:

Jean Jacques said, "I am very happy to play in Philadelphia I know some of the Union fans will come to see me play and that will give me more energy to really work out for my country."

He added, "I’m more of a person who lives in the moment when it happens. So right now, I’m more focused on what’s going to happen with the Union with the new season. And when the moment arrives that’s when I’m really going to enjoy it."