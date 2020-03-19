Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon during coronavirus pandemic, report says

article

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- in March.

As most of the nation is being told to "socially distance" themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking to recreate the most wonderful time of the year to lift their spirits.

While Twitter users are encouraging folks to put their Christmas decorations back up, the Hallmark Channel is taking it one step further by airing a Christmas movie marathon.

Entertainment Tonight reports the cable channel will air 27 of their holiday films from recent years, starting Friday, March 20 at noon Eastern.

The marathon will run until Sunday, March 22 at 6 pm.

For a full schedule of the movies airing, click here.

