Halloween spending expected to reach $13.5 billion this year: What it means for your family
If your wallet feels a bit lighter by October 31st, you aren't alone.
Halloween is no longer just a single night of trick-or-treating; it has become a weeks-long shopping season.
By the numbers:
Americans are projected to spend a staggering $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s 2026 consumer survey.
For the average consumer, that breaks down to an expected $115.14 per person.
The spending is split relatively evenly across the big three Halloween essentials:
- Costumes: $4.4 billion
- Decorations: $4.3 billion
- Candy: $4.1 billion
Greeting cards round out the major categories, contributing $0.8 billion to the holiday economy.
How families are stretching budgets
What you can do:
To cope with costs, shoppers are deploying a few key strategies that your family might want to adopt:
- Shopping early: Nearly half of consumers started their Halloween shopping in September or earlier.
- Comparison shopping: 31% of shoppers say they will comparative shop, and 26% will actively hunt for sales and coupons.
- Repurposing and reusing: 34% of consumers plan to look for items they can reuse in future years or repurpose for other occasions.
When it comes to where people are finding these deals, discount stores (39%) remain the reigning champion, followed by specialty costume shops (32%) and online retailers (27%). Local and small businesses are seeing a surge, capturing 13% of shoppers, which is nearly double what they saw a decade ago.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the National Retail Federation Halloween survey.