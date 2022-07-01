Hard Rock Casino and union remain at odds in contract negotiations

While four out of the five major casinos in Atlantic City have come to tentative agreements with their labor unions, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino remains the last player at the table.

"We’re fighting for our pay, we are now no longer in the 40’s and I feel like it definitely needs to go up. We need to be able to at least come to work and have gas in our tanks to get to work," said Ashley Coleman, a cocktail server at Hard Rock.

She says the pay isn’t enough to support a family. "For me, I have a young child, and it’s between taking her to the boardwalk to afford to do that or go to work and it’s truly fighting one for the other," Coleman added.

MORE HEADLINES:

Local 54 of the Unite Here union has already announced tentative labor agreements with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana in what the union president called "the best contract we’ve ever had."

Still, the casino remains between a rock and a hard place as the odd man out and fan favorites of the casinos want to see their favorite staff paid.

If the two sides do not come to an agreement in the next 32 hours, workers at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will go on strike July 3rd.