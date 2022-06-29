Union readies for Atlantic City casino walkout with signs, strike pay signup

article

As their leaders negotiated with management Tuesday, Atlantic City casino workers prepared for the possibility those talks would fail and the union would go out on strike Friday morning.

Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union assembled "On Strike" signs for picket lines, and signed up for reduced-level pay from a union strike fund.

The union has authorized a strike against the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana on Friday, and against Hard Rock on Sunday if new contracts are not reached before then.

The union is seeking a big pay raise for workers to help them keep up with rising costs.