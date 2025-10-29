Harry Donahue, KYW Newsradio anchor and Temple sports voice, dies at 77

The Brief Harry Donahue, a beloved figure in Philadelphia radio, has died. He was known for announcing school closings on snow days. Donahue was a voice for Temple sports and a KYW Newsradio mainstay.



The Philadelphia radio community is mourning the loss of Harry Donahue, a longtime morning anchor at KYW Newsradio.

Philadelphia radio legend passes away

What we know:

According to KYW Newsradio, Donahue died at 77 years old after a bout with cancer.

Harry Donahue joined KYW Newsradio in 1974 and retired in 2014.

He was a familiar voice for many, especially for announcing school closings on snow days.

Donahue was also the radio voice for Temple University football and basketball for many years.

His contributions to the Philadelphia radio scene have left a lasting impact on the community.

Local perspective:

Donahue attended Saint Joseph's University and went to high school at Saint Joseph's Prep.

His ties to the local community were strong, and his voice was a staple in many Philadelphians' lives.