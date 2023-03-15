Hatboro under shelter-in-place due to armed man baricaded inside apartment: police

A shelter-in-place has been issued in Hatboro after an armed man barricaded himself inside an apartment, authorities say.

According to Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner, the incident began just after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening when officers were dispatched for a report of a man with a gun on North York Road.

Police say they were responding to reports that the man was pointing a gun at passing traffic.

An officer responded to the location and made contact with the man, who then ran into a nearby apartment, officials say.

Gardner says officers have attempted to contact the man throughout the night, but he has been unresponsive.

"At this point, our goal is to get this individual out of the apartment in a peaceful manner and resolve this so no one is injured," Gardner said.

Officials say no shots were fired, but officers are still working to negotiate with the man.

A shelter-in-place was issued for areas near the apartment as a precaution, authorities say.

Nearby school districts were notified about the shelter-in-place and the Hatboro-Horsham School District closed all schools and offices for the day.

Several roads in the area have been closed as police continue to investigate.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.