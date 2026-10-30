FBI investigates after substance found on mail-in ballot envelope triggers Chester County hazmat response

The Brief A hazmat team cleared the Chester County Government Services Building on Friday morning after a worker felt a "non-liquid substance" on the outside of a mail-in ballot envelope. Hazmat crews found no chemical or biological hazards, and the unopened envelope was turned over to the FBI for further analysis. The building reopened within 90 minutes, and officials say election services will not be disrupted ahead of Election Day.



A joint investigation by local and federal authorities is underway after a suspicious substance found on a mail-in ballot envelope triggered a hazmat response and temporarily shut down a Chester County government building.

What we know:

Chester County Hazardous Materials Response Team and local authorities were called to 313 West Market Street Friday morning.

The hazmat response to the Chester County voting office comes just days before voters will cast their ballots in the midterm elections.

A worker in the Chester County Voter Services office was intaking, organizing and storing mail-in ballots on Friday morning when they felt a "non-liquid substance" on the outside of an envelope.

The employee did not open the envelope and immediately called 911. A hazmat team, along with the Chester County Sheriff's Office, West Chester Police and the West Chester Fire Department, responded to the Government Services Building.

Employees in the immediate area were isolated and monitored for their safety while the sheriff's department shut down the building.

How it was resolved

Hazmat crews entered the room to check for chemical and biological hazards. Within 45 minutes, crews determined there were no hazards present and declared the room safe.

The unopened ballot envelope was immediately turned over to the FBI for additional analysis. The building was cleared to reopen within 90 minutes.

What we don't know:

Because the envelope was never opened before being handed over to the FBI, investigators have not yet identified the "non-liquid substance" found on its exterior. Authorities have also not released any information regarding who mailed the ballot or their potential motive, emphasizing that the investigation remains in its earliest stages.

What's next:

Chester County Detectives and the FBI are jointly investigating the incident and are in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe praised the quick response and the dedication of election workers, noting that cross-department drills conducted a month ago prepared county staff for this exact scenario.

Chester County Commissioner Chair Joshua Maxwell confirmed the incident caused minimal disruption to the election process. Voter services operations were halted for about three hours but resumed Friday afternoon, with workers expected to be completely caught up by the end of the day.