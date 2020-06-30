Hazmat, fire crews respond to asphalt tank explosion in Gloucester City

Hazmat and fire crews were called to a scene in Gloucester City, New Jersey early Tuesday morning after officials say an asphalt tank exploded.

The incident occurred at Blue Knight Energy, an asphalt mixing plant, on the 200 block of Water Street around 1 a.m.

Fire and hazmat crews responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control as nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

No injuries have been reported to any firefighters or civilians at this time.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

