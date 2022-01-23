Health officials warn about counterfeit N95, KN95 masks

The CDC says about 60 percent of the KN95 masks that they evaluated over the last two years were counterfeit and not working the way they are supposed to.

The good news is the CDC did compile a list of the counterfeit masks they came across and put it on their website with pictures and explanations.

One major thing to look out for is that N95 masks should be Niosh approved. If it doesn't list that or it's misspelled, the CDC say it's fake.

On the other hand, KN95 masks are not Niosh approved so if you see the Niosh marking on a KN95 mask then it's fake.

These masks are also all business so the CDC says if they have sequins or a decorative fabric and they're marketed as a N95 or KN95 mask then they are not legitimate.

Here's why this is important:

"It has to be form fitting it has to be nicely tightly fit and if you do that you’re going to protect yourself," explains Dr. Mike Cirigliano. "The problem with the surgical mask is it’s very loosely fitted so it’s not gonna offer the protection that a KN95 or an N95 is going to afford you."

Now if you don't have an N95 or KN95 masks, but you do have surgical and cloth masks then Dr. Mike says the next best thing you can do is layer the masks – first surgical then cloth.

