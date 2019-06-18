Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at New Jersey airport

article

Officials have issued a public health alert regarding possible measles exposure at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Health officials say anyone in the airport between May 29 at 5 p.m. and May 30 at 3:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, adding that symptoms could develop as late as June 20.

Officials say the passenger confirmed to have had measles arrived in Terminal B from Tokyo, Japan, and departed for Quebec, Canada, from Terminal A. The individual was infectious while at the airport.

New Jersey residents traveling on those same flights will be notified by individual health departments of the possible exposure.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed is urged to contact their health care provider.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms can include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. The disease is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

For more information on measles, see here.