Heartwarming video of stepdad receiving Father's Day gift goes viral

article

A heartwarming video of a stepdad opening a Father's Day gift is going viral.

Sophia Kallie posted video of her stepdad opening up his Father's Day gift on Twitter.

In the post, she said that her stepdad used to leave her notes on her door every day to inspire her. Throughout the six years of receiving of them, she kept all the notes.

For Father's Day, she put the notes in a frame with a picture of the two of them together.

Upon seeing it, Kallie's stepdad started to cry.

Watch the full video on Sophia's Twitter below.