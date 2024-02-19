Heavy beach erosion at Jersey Shore causing concern among residents ahead tourist season

Residents living along a certain portion of the Jersey Shore are concerned about the upcoming tourist season because of heavy beach erosion over the years.

On a brisk February day, the Boardwalk in Wildwood was packed with those trying to get their hands on a slice of Sam’s Pizza Palace, which opened up just this weekend for the season.

"This time of the year is like spring training baseball. We are going through the motions on weekends and then we develop our strength. Come Memorial Day, we are ready to go," said Anthony Zuccarello, the Manager, Owner of Sam’s Pizza Palace.

The shop that’s been going strong since 1957 is always looking forward to the peak season when the short sleeves come out.

For now, it’s the puffy jackets, something Kimberle Holmes of Mount Laurel likes.

"We like coming to the beach in the winter, we have a house down here so, we come down and just enjoy the peace," said Holmes.

That includes her daughter collecting seashells on the beach in North Wildwood, which during low tide today was a perfect opportunity, but the issue is when high tide kicks in.

"During typical high tides the water comes all the way up to the bulk heads," said Joe Surina of Warrington, PA.

Which contributes to the ongoing erosion of the beaches.

"It’s a big concern because we are not going to have a beach this summer, that’s probably the biggest concern," said Surina.

It’s a big concern for Randy Field too, who is a condo owner in North Wildwood.

"I’m worried about in the summertime when you get the high tides, when you get the big crowds, where are these crowds going to go at high tide when there isn’t much of a beach," says Field.

Nicolette Gorski, who is a realtor at Wildwood Crest Century 21 Alliance, says they’ve already been busy renting properties for the upcoming wedding and peak season, but says there is still availabilities.

"It’s shifting, we have some erosion in North Wildwood, but the Wildwood Crest beaches seem to be growing so, it’s just the placement of the sand, it’s kind of shifting the island, still has beautiful beaches," she said.

There has been an ongoing legal dispute between the state of New Jersey and the city of Wildwood that FOX29 has covered in the past.

There will not be any resolution to the beach erosion problem until that dispute gets resolved.