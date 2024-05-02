Addiction, mental health services to be provided in former Fairmount nursing home; neighbors raise concerns

Philadelphia’s Managing Director announced new details on Thursday about the city’s plans to provide treatment services for those suffering from addiction, mental health challenges, or homelessness at an "existing site" in Fairmount.

People in the neighborhood say they had no idea.

Kimberly Paynter has a front row seat to Philadelphia Nursing Home from her family’s home on Poplar Street.

"I’m open to it," she says. "As long as they have everything in place to keep it a safe environment, I say, help the people."

In a press conference, Adam Thiel says the former nursing home, which closed in 2022, has operated as a shelter space for homeless services since 2014 and the city is now working to open and staff an additional 75 beds.

"That is expanding capacity at existing facilities and with existing providers. So, that's to meet our immediate needs for additional bed and additional services, to take care of folks who need help today," he says.

Thiel says the center, which they will call "Philly Home at Girard," is not a medical facility, nor is it a wellness center. The wellness centers are part of Mayor Parker’s vision for medium and long-term recovery, including housing and jobs.

"We are still looking at doing due diligence on talking to a lot of people about where we might ultimately locate our longer-term strategic facilities to help support this ecosystem," Thiel says.

A mom, who asked that we only identify her as Dana, says she moved to Fairmount for a reason.

"It’s a little scary, I’m not going to lie," she says. "Growing up as a child, I was exposed to it, so I don’t want that for my children."

Councilmember Jeffrey Young Jr. responded to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s article, who first reported about the issue on Monday, calling the plans for the nursing home a triage center.

In a written statement to FOX 29, Young Jr. wrote, in part, "There has been no engagement with my office, the Fairmount community, or surrounding neighborhoods."

Thiel did not provide a clear timeline of when the additional beds will be available.

Alicia Cummins has lived near the nursing home for more than two decades.

"I’m just worried about my value of my home," she says. "I’ve been here for a long time."