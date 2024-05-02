FDR Park’s new $250M development continues after judge dismisses opposing lawsuit

A Philadelphia Orphans Court judge has cleared the way for work to start again on a multi-million-dollar plan to make changes to FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

Opponents of the plan to build athletic fields on the western half of South Philly’s FDR park, say the trees there are marked for destruction.

Rich Garella is opposed to the plan. He said, "it’s basically a race between the people who want to defend the park and save the park for the future and the city that wants to destroy it."

The race kicked off this morning as a city judge ruled she has no jurisdiction to stop Philadelphia’s $250 million renovation of the 348-acre park.

Opponents are expected to hustle to Commonwealth Court with an appeal and ask that the city be barred from tree cutting or construction.

Avigal Milder thinks the plan disregards wildlife in the area. She said, "that space is our only option are only chance at having a wild space in South Philadelphia."

The plan would place 16 artificial turf athletic fields along with a storm water management system in the western half.

The attorney, representing the 11 South Philly residents who sued to stop the work, argued the "radical changes to the land will destroy it."

City lawyers refused to comment after their win.

In a statement, FOX 29 obtained from Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Thursday read, in part, "This plan will preserve the South Philadelphia gem for generations to come, ensuring that neighboring communities will have access to equitable recreation opportunities."

A backhoe sits near the western half of the park as a worker said he expects to get going soon.

Opponents said the new fields will be fenced off and fees charged for their use. The city said it will waive fees for youth sports.