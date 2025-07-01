Heavy rains cause chaos in Berks County for second day

The Brief Tuesday was a second day of wild weather in the Delaware Valley, with a tornado warning thrown into the late afternoon chaos of torrential rain and damaging wind. Multiple watches and warnings were active for most of the afternoon and evening as the region dealt with copious amounts of rain. Berks County was hit especially hard, with so much rain making many roads impassable, while some had to be rescued from their homes, due to the deluge of rising water.



For the second consecutive day, Berks County has been hit by quick-moving heavy rains, causing significant disruptions and damage. In Oley Township, volunteer firefighters have been busy responding to numerous rescue calls, with 18 rescues reported in just a four-hour period. Several residents were rescued from their homes as water levels rose to four feet.

What we know:

Heavy rains Tuesday led to widespread flooding across Berks County, with countless trees and power lines downed and many roads rendered impassable. In Pike Township, parts of Oysterdale Road have been washed away, further complicating travel and safety in the area.

What they're saying:

Mike Kline, Chief of the Oley Fire Company, commented on the situation, "Most of the people are in their houses and everything is ok; they just can’t get out. The water is too high for them to get out."

Jeff Yoder, a resident of District Township, shared his experience, saying, "What’s the last 24 hours been like?" asked FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

Yoder answered, "This...it’s bad."

He had to use his own backhoe to clear rocks and trees from his property, as the road outside his home resembled a river. Reflecting on the situation, Yoder remarked, "It’s great living in the country. Ha ha. Just not today and yesterday."

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Timeline:

The rains began suddenly, with heavy downpours lasting for about 15 minutes, making visibility nearly impossible. An hour later, as the sun set, a rainbow appeared as the storm passed, leaving behind a peaceful end to a wet and wild night.

What's next:

As the immediate threat of the storm subsides, residents and local authorities will focus on cleanup and recovery efforts. With roads and infrastructure affected, it may take time for normalcy to return to Berks County.