HelloFresh launches Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits for Christmas

HelloFresh and Warner Bros. are teaming up to spread holiday cheer with the launch of its limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits.

Inspired by the dish featured in the iconic Christmas movie, "Elf," the meal kit features everything needed to make the sweet, syrupy, candy-filled dish.

"Our goal is always to create recipes that are both tasty and fun to prepare, and we’re sure this over-the-top recipe will satisfy any elf’s sweet tooth while bringing the holiday spirit to your household!," Michelle Doll Olson, HelloFresh’s culinary development manager announced Tuesday.

The meal box contains Colavita spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies and crumbled chocolate frosted pastries. The kits will also include a step-by-step recipe card.

(Credit: HelloFresh)

"While drawing inspiration from the sweet spaghetti dish seen in the movie Elf, we created a chocolate-forward version that stays true to Buddy the Elf’s dish, incorporating crushed chocolate cereal, various chocolate candies, marshmallows, and of course, syrup," Olson continued.

In the film, Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, explains that elves have four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup.

Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits will be available beginning Dec. 5 exclusively through HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com with no subscription required. Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

HelloFresh will also be offering holiday-inspired recipes and winter-themed threats this season through the company’s menu at HelloFresh.com.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.