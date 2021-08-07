Here's how close Americans are to getting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks

article

A petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments circulation on Change.org is getting closer to its goal of 3 million signatures.

Started last year by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin and her husband, the petition calls for $2,000 monthly payment for adults and a $1,000 payments for children.

"We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water," Bonin writes. "Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

As of Saturday, the online petition had received over 2,759,000 signatures.

In March, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that delivered payments of up to $1,400 and extended an unemployment insurance supplement.

However, not everyone thinks we will see additional payments – even if the petition reaches its goal.

The King's College in Manhattan Business Professor Brian Brenberg called the petition asking for a fourth stimulus check "detached from reality" on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." last week.

"The folks who want continuous government checks wanted them before the pandemic started, they wanted them during the pandemic and they want them after the pandemic is over -- it’s telling," he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter signed in May by 7 members of the House Ways and Means Committee, lawmakers are pushing for recurring stimulus checks to help keep millions out of poverty. According to a survey, the last rounds of stimulus checks helped improve Americans’ ability to buy food, pay bills, and reduced anxiety and depression.

Last month, the IRS began distributing up to $300 a month per child in an expansion of the child tax credit authorized under President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

