Here's how Pennsylvania residents can check if they're owed unclaimed money

The Pennsylvania Treasury is alerting residents to check if they are owed free money from unclaimed property.

What we know:

The state is sending out nearly $100,000 in checks for so-called "unclaimed property" totaling more than $20M.

The funds are part of Pennsylvania's ‘Money Match’ law that returns money to its rightful owner.

The unclaimed money could be from things like old bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance payouts and more.

"Treasury receives hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property every year, often because of something as simple as a misspelled name or an out-of-date address," State Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "But let’s be clear: this is your money we’re talking about, and I want to return it to you."

What you can do:

You can see if you're entitled to unclaimed funds by visiting the Pennsylvania Treasury's website.