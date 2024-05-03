Here's how you can help name Punxsutawney Phil's twin baby groundhogs

article

America's most famous groundhog is now a father of two, and Punxsutawney Phil needs your help naming his twins.

Punxsutawney Phil and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, welcomed a boy and girl back in March – over a month after Phil predicted an early spring.

The Punxsatawney Groundhog Club has now set up suggestion boxes for Punxsutawney residents and visitors to submit their name ideas.

"Keep your eyes open around town for these name suggestion boxes," the club wrote on Facebook.

Suggestions can be submitted until May 9, and the official names will be announced on Mother's Day.